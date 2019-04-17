× Future of former Tower Tee site up for discussion at town hall meeting Wednesday

AFFTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy will hold a series of town hall meetings on the future development of the former Tower Tee site in Affton.

The second town hall meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17 at the Affton Community Center on Mackenzie Rd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The new owner’s plan for the property includes a residential community and a public park.

Since the property is currently zoned as “commercial,” The St. Louis County Council would have to approve a zoning change to “residential.”

The golf site closed the last year after more than 50 years in business.