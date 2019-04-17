Jefferson County inmate dies of apparent cardiac arrest

Posted 8:43 am, April 17, 2019, by

Getty Images

HILLSBORO, Mo. – A medical examiner is investigating the cause of death after an inmate died in the Jefferson County Jail.

The sheriff’s department says 46-year-old Royce D. Sykes of De Soto died Monday morning following an apparent cardiac arrest. He had been jailed since March 2 for alleged probation violations related to felony drug charges.

A statement from the sheriff’s department says Sykes had a history of complaining about chest pains while in the jail, and was examined at a hospital several times.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.