Man charged with firing shots in road rage littering fight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man has been charged with shooting at another driver in an act of road rage that police say stemmed from a littering confrontation.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 23-year-old Treycarcio Jones is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. No attorney is listed for Jones in online court records.

Charging documents say the confrontation happened on April 3 when Jones threw trash out of his car. Police say another driver then yelled at Jones to pick up the trash. The charging document says Jones then fired two shots at the man. He wasn’t wounded, although his front tire was damaged.

Jones told investigators the other man threw a cup at his vehicle. He said he only fired because he thought the other man was reaching for a weapon.