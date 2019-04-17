× Man shot by officer during incident south of Festus, Missouri

FESTUS, Mo. – A man was shot by an officer after 8am just south of Festus, Missouri. The shooting happened in the 12000 block of Highway TT.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting. The officer was not injured during the incident.

It is not clear what sparked the shooting. The extent of the man’s injuries are not known at this time.

