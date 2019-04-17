Man shot by officer during incident south of Festus, Missouri

Posted 9:03 am, April 17, 2019, by

FESTUS, Mo. – A man was shot by an officer after 8am just south of Festus, Missouri. The shooting happened in the 12000 block of Highway TT.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting. The officer was not injured during the incident.

It is not clear what sparked the shooting.  The extent of the man’s injuries are not known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. A FOX 2 reporter is heading to the scene.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Google Map for coordinates 38.161023 by -90.373273.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.