Man’s best friend and America’s favorite pastime together at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – Fredbird, Dan Koehler from Purina, and Sarah Javier the executive director of the APA of Missouri stopped by with some of their adorable puppies to promote the 15th annual "Purina Pooches in the Ballpark" at Busch Stadium.

When you buy a special ticket, you can enjoy the ballgame with your furry friend in a pet-friendly section of the stadium. Additionally, the first 30,000 fans 16 and older will get to take home a special edition "Yadi" dog bowl.

The event will take place at the 6:15 p.m. game on Saturday May 25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 17. Visit cardinals.com for more information.