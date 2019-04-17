× Missouri Black bears are coming back this spring

ST. LOUIS – As winter settles and spring begins, The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding outdoor recreationists and rural homeowners in southern Missouri to be ‘Bear Aware’ while enjoying all that Missouri outdoors has to offer.

Resource Scientist and Furbearer Biologist Laura Conlee said it is important that residents remove bear attractants from their property. ” As black bears become active in the spring, they are on a mission to find food”.

With black bears be being active statewide, homeowners can take the necessary precautions to avoid potential conflicts by removing possible food sources such as bird feeders, trash, barbeque grills, pet food, and food waste.

MDC research shows most of the black bears are shy, and non-aggressive however, when outdoors in bear country you should leave bears alone and not approach them.

For more information on Missouri’s black bears visit mdc.mo.gov/bearaware