× Ozuna Homers, Wacha Pitches Cards Past Brewers, 6-3

Marcell Ozuna homered for the fourth straight game and Michael Wacha won his first game of the season with six solid innings pitched to help the Cardinals to a 6-3 win over the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon in Milwaukee. Ozuna got the scoring started in the second inning, hitting his team leading eighth home run of the year to give the Cards a 1-0 lead. Backup catcher Matt Wieters, playing for Yadier Molina, singled home Dexter Fowler to make it 2-0 in the second inning. The Cardinals offense added to their lead on RBI singles by Paul DeJong and Kolten Wong in the third inning, pushing the Redbirds lead to 4-0. Matt Carpenter hit his third home run of the season in increase the lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning. Wieters finished out the Cards scoring with another RBI single in the eighth inning giving the team a 6-2 lead. DeJong had four hits in the game to raise his batting average to .342.

Michael Wacha pitched into the seventh inning, allowing just two runs while striking out seven. The effort was good enough for Wacha to earn his first victory of the 2019 season. Jordan Hicks pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his fourth save of the year.

The Cardinals avoid the sweep by the Brewers with the win. Brewers slugger Christian Yelich did not homer in the game, but he did drive in a run with a single to cut the Cards lead to 6-3. Yelich has hit nine home runs this early season, eight of them coming against the Cards.

The Redbirds open a nine game home stand on Friday, April 19th when the New York Mets visit Busch Stadium. The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds will also be coming to Busch Stadium during this home stand.