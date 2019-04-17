Peregrine falcons are back in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Jeff Meshach from World Bird Sanctuary and Dan Zarlenga from the Missouri Department of Conservation tell us all about the peregrine falcons in Missouri.

The nest is on one of the stacks at the Ameren Sioux Power Center in St. Charles County along the Missouri River. Ameren set up a web cam that is monitored by the World Bird Sanctuary and the Missouri Department of Conservation to bring St. Louisans live coverage of the fascinating birds.

The livestream is available for viewing daily during daytime hours.

A 13-year-old female and 15-year-old male are nesting this year, and the female has laid 5 eggs. The chicks are predicted to hatch on April 26.

To learn more about peregrine falcons, as well as how your can view the hatching, visit mdc.mo.gov.