× Recipe: How to make Quiche Lorraine

ST. LOUIS – All other quiches will fail in comparison to this Quiche Lorraine from Lewis & Clark’s. Dan Badock joined Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen for this savoury dish!

Recipe: Quiche Lorraine

INGREDIENTS:

8 bacon slices, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

6 green onions, chopped

2 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided

6 large eggs

1 1/2 cups whipping cream

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 deep dish glass pie plate (9 or 10 inch)

DIRECTIONS:

Cook bacon pieces in a large skillet until crisp and drain on paper towels, keeping the bacon grease in the pan.

Sauté green onions in the bacon grease, just until soft.

Whisk together eggs and whipping cream, then, whisk in the 4 spices: salt, white pepper, red pepper, and nutmeg.

Spray a glass pie plate with cooking oil spray. Pour a small amount of the egg mixture into the pie plate.

Next, distribute the bacon pieces, green onions, and 1 cup cheese in the pie plate and then carefully pour the egg mixture over the top, last, sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup cheese.

Bake at 350° for 35 to 40 minutes or until set. Let stand 10 minutes.

Yield: 1 quiche

Lenten Fridays at Lewis and Clark’s

217 S. Main Street

St. Charles, MO

LewisAndClarksRestaurant.com