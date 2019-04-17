Repairs continue at Old Cathedral; services expected to resume before Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Services are expected to resume ahead of Easter weekend at the Old Cathedral in downtown St. Louis after damaging winds caused the church to close on Palm Sunday (April 14).

Peter Frangie, Executive Director of Strategic Communications and Planning for the Archdiocese of St. Louis, said church leaders and repair crews went right to work assessing and fixing the damage. High winds ripped the more than 100-year-old copper roof off the church exposing the structure underneath to rain.

Church leaders were forced to cancel Palm Sunday services and turned away nearly a thousand parishioners.

Frangie said the damage inside the building was minimal and most of the historic artwork was spared.

"A lot of what you see here is well over a hundred years old, some dating back even further," said Frangie. "A lot of these paintings, statues are very valuable pieces of work."

A waterproof under-layer has been installed and a new roof will be secured over it. Frangie said they are confident the waterproof layer will be enough to get them through the next round of storms expected Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

"Hopefully, in the event that, God forbid, we have another situation like this, it will do a better job of protecting the interior of the church," Frangie said.

The estimated cost of the damage is not yet available.

Easter weekend mass times:

Holy Thursday 4.18.19 - 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday 4.19.19 - 12:00 p.m.

Holy Saturday (Easter Vigil) 4.20.19 - 8:00 p.m.

Easter Sunday 4.21.19 - 8:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,12:00 p.m.