Skip the surgery and opt for a regenerative procedure

Posted 8:55 am, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:26AM, April 17, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Regenerative orthopedics specialist Dr. Chris Wolf from Bluetail Medical Group joins us to discuss alternative treatment plans to surgery for chronic pain.

Whether your pain is from an injury or just daily wear and tear, surgery is not the only option. Regenerative procedures can be used for arthritic pain and joints as well as acute injuries from things like sports, tendonitis, or plantar fasciitis. Avoiding surgery means you'll be able to get back to your normal routine faster.

The cost is often lower than the co-pay or deductible required for joint replacement surgeries.

For more information visit www.bluetailmedicalgroup.com.

