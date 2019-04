Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a movie released by Disney Films that seems almost too remarkable to be believed. But it's a true story and it happened in suburban St. Louis. On Wednesday night it was the St. Louis premiere for the movie "Breakthrough". FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was on hand along with Cardinals President Bill DeWitt, III. They conducted a brief Q & A with John Smith the young man who fell through the ice in January of 2015. Doctors didn't think he would survive, but he did.