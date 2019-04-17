Tim’s Travels : What are pollinators and how do they help our planet?

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. -  Tim Ezell is all about the birds and the bees.

St. Charles County Park Horticulture Supervisor, Gail Schatzler explains without the assistance of pollinators such as bees, pollen wasps, butterflies, and moths,  most plants would not be able to produce fruits and seeds, which are an important food source for people and wildlife.

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department will host the 'Pollinator Party'  Saturday, April 20, at Towne Park from 1:00 until 2:30 p.m.,  to learn all about pollination.

For more information click here

Pollinator Party
Towne Park, 100 Towne Park Drive in Foristell
Saturday, April 20
1-2:30 p.m.

