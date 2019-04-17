TKO: Kroenke Wins Rights To Rams Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fallout from the Rams move to Los Angeles continues. Earlier this year, PSL owners were awarded $24 million in a lawsuit against Stan Kroenke and the Rams. But on Wednesday, according to the Post-Dispatch, an arbitration panel ruled in favor of the Rams. The team was awarded the rights to purchase their former practice facility (known as Rams Park) for $1 in 2024. That was in the original lease signed by the team. The local sports authority fought in the courts to say that lease was no longer valid since they moved. The property currently occupied by Lou Fusz Athletics is valued around $13 million. It's the focus of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).