ST. LOUIS - A new treat is on the way for pickle lovers.

You may have tried pickle-flavored chips before, but now you can have the crunchy snack without the carbs !

Vlasic is releasing pickle chips made from actual pickles, the crispy wafers are thinly sliced and vacuum fried.

Vlasic says the salty snack is virtually carb and calorie free.

No word yet on when the chips will hit the shelves.