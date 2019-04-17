× World Wide Technology announces naming rights for Gateway Motorsports Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – World WideTechnology is now the official technology partner of Gateway Motorsports Park the company announced in a press release Wednesday.

The newly-renamed Gateway Motorsports Park is now known as “World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway”.

St. Louis based World Wide Technology is a technology solution provider that provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe.

In addition to naming rights, World Wide Technology will also become the official technology partner of the track and will use the motorsports park to advance development programs for the company and its community outreach initiatives.

According to the release, WWT said the raceway will serve as a “cutting-edge proving ground” for technological advancements in fan experiences, as well as STEAM initiatives, community outreach, and diversity.

Gateway Motorsports Park hosts INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing throughout the year and is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the St. Louis region.