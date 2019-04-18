$1,000 reward for help to find missing Sullivan woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULLIVAN, MO – Police are asking for your help to find a missing woman with dementia. The department says 69-year-old Betty Alexander has not been seen since Thursday, April 11. The reward to find her has now increased to $1,000.

A post from the Facebook page Bring Betty Home says, "We have someone putting up a $1,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Betty Alexander. Please contact Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001 with any information."

Alexander is a white female, 5' 2" tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She wears her hair at shoulder length and may not be wearing shoes.

She takes medication but is not believed to be in possession of any at this time.

Volunteers joined first responders on Monday going block by block in search for Alexander. She lives near the fire station on S. Church Street. Her family says Alexander does not drive.

Alexander’s daughter Tonya Tolliver hopes the public will keep their eyes open and report anything that might help.

“Even if you think it’s something little, the Sullivan Police Department is willing to look into it to see if we can find any leads,” she said.

“That’s what we need is a phone tip,” said Sullivan Fire Protection District Capt. Damon Sumpter.