Bridgeton man sentenced in 2014 Cahokia murder

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A Bridgeton man was sentenced to 56 years in jail Thursday for the 2014 murder of a Cahokia woman.

According to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, Cassandra Holman was gunned down inside her home in late June 2014. A second person, Shantner Bonner, was also wounded in the shooting.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated at the time and quickly identified Antrell Teen as one of two suspects tied to the shooting.

Teen was arrested and eventually found guilty at a jury trial on June 23, 2016.

The state’s attorney’s office said Teen must serve 100 percent of the 50-year murder sentence and at least 85 percent of the 6-year aggravated battery sentence.