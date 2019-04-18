CASA gives a voice to children in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, is an organization in St. Louis that has been supporting children who are abused for almost 40 years.

CASA volunteers represent these children's interests in court and the community and they are currently looking for more volunteers.

Cheryl Latham, the Director of County CASA and Voices for Children, is here to talk about the organization.

CASA serves children and youth from birth to age 20. Last year, CASA in St. Louis served 950 children with over 250 volunteers. These volunteers serve as advocates for the children and provide a voice for them in court.

There is a gala and information session for CASA on Friday, April 26 at Chase Park Plaza.