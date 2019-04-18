Celebrate Chef James Beard with some great food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS. Mo. - If you're looking for some good food and a quick getaway, you might want to think about heading to Chicago. In celebration of James Beard Eats week next week, Chef Devon Quinn from Eden Restaurant in Chicago, is here to cook for us.

James Beard week is a food extravaganza with more than 130 restaurants offering menus and dishes honoring Chef James Beard.

Every restaurant participating will also donate $100 to the James Beard Foundation Scholarship fund, to support aspiring culinary students in Chicago.

In 2018, the program raised $13,900 through donations.

Chef Devon works on a seasonal menu at Eden Restaurant in Chicago but he originally studied biology. His inherent interest in botany helps him infuse freshness into his cooking combinations.