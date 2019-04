Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Founded by Macedonian immigrants in 1913, Crown Candy Kitchen is the oldest operating soda fountain in the area and a St. Louis staple.

Founder Harry Karandzieff's grandsons Andy, Tommy, and Mike still run the shop and are continuing the tradition of handmaking chocolate rabbits for Easter.

The owners are used to the Easter rush and fans of their candies have been hopping in and scooping up hand dipped eggs and more for Easter.