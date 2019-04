× Firefighters extinguish small fire at Greenbriar Hills Country Club

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A small fire in the basement of the Greenbriar Hills Country Club left minimal damage Wednesday night.

The fire broke out just before midnight in the main building of the country club near the laundry area.

The blaze was put out after a short time, according to authorities.

The estimated cost of damage is undetermined. There were no injuries during the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire at a county club https://t.co/MWYx2gKHAD — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) April 18, 2019