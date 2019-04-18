Illinois officer drives man to job interview after pulling him over

CAHOKIA, Ill. – A police officer pulled over a man with expired plates Wednesday. The driver told Officer Roger Gemoules that he also did not have a valid driver’s license. The man told the officer that he was going to a job interview.

The officer would not let him drive away. Instead, Officer Gemoules took him to the interview.

A post to Cahokia’s community Facebook page says, “He wouldn’t let me drive away cause my L’s suspended so the police gave me a ride to my interview 💪🏾‼️ & I got it ‼️ WONT HE DO IT 🙌🏾”

The man got the job. Francella Jackson posted this message to Facebook, “On behalf of Mayor Curtis McCall Jr., I would like to thank Officer Gemoules for showing compassion and being a great example of how community-oriented policing actually works.”

The Cahokia Police Department shared her post to their page Thursday morning.