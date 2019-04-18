× Jonathan Hayes is named head coach for St. Louis’ XFL team

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The XFL has just announced that Jonathan Hayes will be head coach in St. Louis.

Hayes, former tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, has been named the head coach and general manager for St. Louis’ team. For the last 16 seasons, he has been the tight ends coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hayes will begin coaching the team in preparation for the league’s kick off in February 2020.

“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to be the head coach and general manager of the XFL’s team in St. Louis,” said Hayes in a statement. “I spent most of my NFL playing career in Missouri, and also played college ball in the Midwest, so I know firsthand that you won’t find better football fans anywhere. We’re going to work hard and put together a team that’s fun and exciting to watch, and that the fans of St. Louis can rally around and support.”

The XFL will have teams in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay, and Washington D.C. starting next year.