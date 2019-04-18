× Mehlville High students charged with threatening gun violence at school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two students at Mehlville High School were charged Wednesday for allegedly threatening gun violence on campus.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Police Department, 18-year-old Clara Hulsey and 17-year-old Simon Scheipeter posted a message on social media Tuesday, saying, “all u mfs gon drop dead when this colt 45 blast u by the lockers.”

Students at Mehlville High saw the post and school officials were contacted. The school contacted St. Louis County police, who took Hulsey and Scheipeter into custody.

Police said Hulsey and Scheipeter admitted to posting the message.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Hulsey and Scheipeter with third-degree making a terrorist threat. Their bail was set at $20,000 each.