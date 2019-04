Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Annals of Internal Medicine has just revealed a new report, suggesting that those with average risk factors for breast cancer should wait until age 50 to start getting screened.

The American Cancer Society has always advised women not to wait past age 45. Dr. Debbie Bennett is the Director of Imaging for SLU Care and SSM Health and she is here to talk about the report and what advice women should follow.