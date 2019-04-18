× Pattonville firefighter honored for saving man’s life after his heart stopped

BRIDGETON, Mo. – A local paramedic/firefighter was honored Thursday for saving a man’s life while she was off-duty and with her Boy Scout troop.

Last September, Lyle and Eileen Barcomb were traveling to their niece’s wedding when Lyle’s heart stopped and he fell unconscious while behind the wheel. Eileen successfully managed to get the car off the road safely.

As Eileen and other relatives—who were traveling in a separate car—members of Boy Scout Troop 533 and their leader, Mary Jane “MJ” Aydelott, stopped to help.

Aydelott performed CPR on Lyle and the scouts helped secure the scene by directing traffic around the Barcombs’ car and speaking with family members who were in fear for Lyle’s life.

The Monarch Fire Protection District arrived moments after and administered shocks to Lyle on the side of the road and got his heart started again. Lyle was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital and he made a full recovery.

Aydelott’s quick actions were credited with keeping Lyle alive.