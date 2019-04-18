Recipe: Roasted Asparagus with Feta
ST. LOUIS – Are you looking for some delicious, fresh asparagus to add to your next meal? Just come to Eckert’s in Belleville, IL this spring. Their farms are always a great place to pick your own vegetables right from the ground or off the vine.
INGREDIENTS:
2 1/2 medium asparagus, trimmed
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss asparagus with oil, salt and pepper in a shallow baking dish. Arrange asparagus in one layer.
About 1/2 way through roasting, top asparagus with feta cheese. Total baking is 10-14 minues.
Pick Your Own Asparagus
Eckert’s Country Store & Farms
Opens April 27th
951 South Green Mount Road
Belleville
Eckerts.com