Recipe: Roasted Asparagus with Feta

ST. LOUIS – Are you looking for some delicious, fresh asparagus to add to your next meal? Just come to Eckert’s in Belleville, IL this spring. Their farms are always a great place to pick your own vegetables right from the ground or off the vine.

INGREDIENTS:

2 1/2 medium asparagus, trimmed

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss asparagus with oil, salt and pepper in a shallow baking dish. Arrange asparagus in one layer.

About 1/2 way through roasting, top asparagus with feta cheese. Total baking is 10-14 minues.

