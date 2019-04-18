× Reports: Former Missouri basketball coach Mike Anderson in line for St. John’s job

ST. LOUIS, MO- Multiple reports out of New York City indicate that former Missouri men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson will succeed Chris Mullin as the new man in charge of the St. John’s basketball program. Mullin resigned last week, and the school has been turned down by several coaches, including Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley and former St. Louis University assistant Porter Moser, who opted to stay at Loyola-Illinois.

The New York Post called it “pretty much a done deal,” according to a source, while Newsday reported that contract negotiations were underway with Anderson, who was fired at Arkansas after going 169-102 in 8 seasons with the Razorbacks. Anderson left Missouri after five seasons in Columbia where he went 111-57 to return to his roots at Arkansas where he had been an assistant on the Nolan Richardson-coached National Championship team in 1995.

Anderson’s nephew, DeMarre Carroll, who transferred to Missouri from Vanderbilt and was a key member of the Tiger team that went to the Elite 8, now plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. Otherwise, Anderson is not viewed as having New York City ties.