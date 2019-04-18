Tim’s Travels: Ameren celebrates National Linemen Day

Traffic updates: Rainy Thursday morning commute causing delays on several area roadways

Posted 8:01 am, April 18, 2019

ST. LOUIS -  April 18 marks National Linemen Day!

This day is to recognize and thank the more than 115,000 men and women who serve as line workers throughout the U.S., which includes more than 475 Ameren Missouri line workers.

Line workers serve a vital role in keeping power flowing to millions of customers 24 hours-a-day. They work all hours and weather extremes.

Tim  Ezell was live at Ameren Missouri Dorsett Operation Center fully dressed of linemen gear with Dan Greiner to discuss facts about the gear and why it's needed for safety.

