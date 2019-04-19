× Missing 4-year-old found safe in Holly Hills neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A 4-year-old who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe and is in the custody of St. Louis police.

According to Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Paisley Bolda was last seen around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Nebraska Avenue in Dutchtown. She was believed to be in the company of her mother.

On Friday afternoon, police responded to an “aid call” at the intersection S. 37th and Eichelberger streets in Holly Hills. Bolda was found safe and police in the Juvenile Division brought her to a local hospital for evaluation.

Several people were also taken into custody at the scene. It’s unclear if Bolda’s mother was present.