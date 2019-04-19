Bark in the Park fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 26th annual Bark in the Park is on May 18th and all donations will be going to the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT).

The Humane Society of Missouri’s ACT serves to investigate, heal, and prevent animal abuse. There are 15 full-time officers that respond to calls in St. Louis as well as natural disasters all over the country.

"We recently returned from hurricanes in both Texas and Georgia, Louisiana,” says Shana Cook, Humane Society of Missouri Special Events Manager. “We [also] assist those welfare organizations that are working to pull animals out of situations [and] out of flooded homes.”

​Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of Bark in the Park, the Humane Society's largest annual fundraiser. With the Purina Incredible Dog Team, barn buddies from Long Meadow Rescue Ranch, an agility course, and lots and lots of dogs, this will be an event you don’t want to miss.

Bring your dog and come down to Bark in the Park on May 18th at Cricket Field in Forest Park. Register by April 30th to save $10 on registration. Visit the Humane Society’s website to sign up and learn more.