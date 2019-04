× Body found near St. Peters Cemetery

NORMANDY, Mo. – A body was found in a wooded area near Normandy Highschool and St. Peters Cemetery Friday morning.

The call came in about the deceased in the bushes just after 7:00 a.m.

The body was located on North Market Street which is known to be a dumping ground for trash and furniture.

Details around the death are scarce as investigators comb through the area.

More details will be posted as this story develops.

