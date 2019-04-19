‘Can you bring me McDonald’s?’: 5-year-old calls 911 for help with fast food craving

WYOMING, Mich. – A 5-year-old from Michigan made a memorable call to police after craving some fast food recently.

According to WZZM, Iziah Hall really wanted McDonad’s, but his grandma was still sleeping. So, the boy decided to call 911 to see if they could help.

Here’s how the conversation went:

Dispatcher: “Kent County 911 what’s your emergency?”

Iziah: “Can you bring me McDonald’s?”

Dispatcher: “I’m sorry what?”

Iziah: “Can you bring me McDonald’s?”

Dispatcher: “No I can’t bring you McDonald’s.”

From there, dispatchers reached out to Wyoming Police Officer Dan Patterson to see if he could go check on Iziah.

He was happy to oblige and even picked up some McDonald’s for him.

“I figured hey I’m driving past McDonald’s on my way there and I might as well get him something,” Patterson told WZZM.

It turns out, Iziah was using an old phone that was connected to the WiFi, which his grandma didn’t know could still be used to call 911.

Dispatcher Sara Uberski, who took the call, said it’s a good reminder for parents.

“We get a lot of people who are letting their kids play on their cellphones and a lot of them are deactivated and parents don’t realize they can still call 911,” Kuberski told WZZM.