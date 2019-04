Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Comedian Aries Spears joins us to promote his shows in St. Louis April 19 and 20.

Spears got his start in the comedy business at just 14. He will be performing at the Helium Comedy Club at the St. Louis Galleria Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and 10:00 p.m.

Tickets and information are available at st-louis.heliumcomedy.com.