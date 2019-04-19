Chesterfield residents call for city to build a new park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Many Chesterfield residents are calling on the city to build a new park before space runs out.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, those living in the southeastern corner of the city say green space is lacking.

They claim Wards 1, 2 and 4 all have multiple parks while those living in ward three have to drive at least ten minutes.

Residents ask the city to move quick saying there's not much open space left in Ward 3; they are suggesting an area off Schuettler Road.

Officials say there's currently no city initiative to build a park in that area.