Fire heavily damages new ambulance district building

FULTON, Mo. – Fire officials have determined that a blaze that heavily damaged a central Missouri ambulance district headquarters that was under construction was accidental.

The Fulton Sun reports that the fire was reported Thursday morning at the Callaway County Ambulance District’s new facility. It took about two hours to bring the blaze under control. The building was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

The ambulance district’s director, Charles Anderson, says staff had hoped to move into the facility in October or November. Now, he speculated that the building would need to be torn down and rebuilt.