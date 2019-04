Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Our mascot of the week is Jaxson! He is a 2-year-old who recently came to the APA after spending a year in a rural shelter.

Jaxson is looking for a home, and he gets along well with humans and other dogs. He is a sweet, county boy, so he is still getting used to living in a bigger city.

To visit Jaxson, head to the APA of Missouri at 1705 S Hanley Rd. or call (314) 645-4610.