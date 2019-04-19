‘Hello from a Stranger’ brings thousands of stories together across the globe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Photographer Adam Schluter joins us to discuss his "Hello from a Stranger" project.

In one year, Schluter visited 19 countries taking more than 1,000 portraits of strangers to compile into his book "Hello From a Stranger."

Driven by a broken heart, Schluter's project snowballed from a crazy idea to a heartwarming goal of learning people's stories and sharing them with the world.

The book will be released in May. You can pre-order the book at hellofromastranger.com/orderthebook. All pre-order sales will be accompanied by a hand-written note form Schluter.