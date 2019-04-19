Hunt for a Cure event to benefit Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2 is a proud sponsor of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Hunt for a Cure event in Queeny Park on Saturday.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and gives a chance for families of children being treated for cancer to get out of the hospital and enjoy some family time together.

Erin O’Loughlin, chairwoman of Hunt for a Cure, joins Fox 2 News to discuss the Saturday’s massive Easter egg hunt.

Hunt for a Cure

Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to noon

Queeny Park

550 Weidman Rd., St. Louis County

Family passes are $12 online and $15 at the event!