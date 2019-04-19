Mets lose reigning Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom for weekend series against Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, MO- Prior to the start of a three game series at against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday, the New York Mets announced that Pitcher Jacob deGrom, who was scheduled to start Saturday, was instead placed on the 10 day injured list.

An update on Jacob deGrom. pic.twitter.com/gHpHAz7zOb — New York Mets (@Mets) April 19, 2019

The righthander was 2-2 on the young season with a 3.68 ERA in 4 starts. He won the Cy Young Award after last season and less than a month ago signed a 5-year, $137.5 million contract extension.

Miles Mikolas is scheduled to start Saturday’s game for the Cardinals. The Mets will announce a roster move prior to Saturday’s 1:15 pm contest