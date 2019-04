Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Lucinda Cramsey, Missouri-based farmer turned "Shark Tank" entrepreneur, joins us to promote her meat subscription service, Moink.

More than 80 percent of the meat industry is controlled by four companies, but Cramsey is out to change that. Her inspiration came from a desire to help support family farmers become financially independent while giving Americans across the country access to the highest quality, ethically sourced meat.

