Police announce patrol emphasis ahead of 4/20

ST. LOUIS – During the upcoming holiday weekend, law enforcement agencies will be on out in full force on the lookout for people smoking marijuana.

April 20 or “4-20” is the unofficial holiday for marijuana enthusiasts.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 78 people died in crashes last year because of impaired drivers, and they’ve noticed more of those drivers have illegal or prescription drugs in their system.

Their main goal is to keep drug-impaired drivers off the roads. Six Midwest states are part of the 4/20 enforcement efforts Friday and Sunday.