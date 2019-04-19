Preparing for active shooter situations 20 years after Columbine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Joe Sondag from Tier One Tactical Solutions joins us to discuss preparing for active shooter situations.

The organization is made up of former law enforcement officers. They go to schools and workplaces to give people the tools and knowledge they need handle violent intruders.

The problem has grown nationwide since the Columbine shooting 20 years ago. Today, Sondag thinks it is important to have conversations about active shooters and violent intruders with children without outright scaring them.