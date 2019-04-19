Rep: Adele, Simon Konecki have separated

Adele performs at The Gabba on March 4, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have separated.

The pop singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news Friday in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the emailed statement said. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Adele gave birth to her son, Angelo, in 2012.

By MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer

