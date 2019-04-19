× Slain Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader’s wife admits killing him

FARMINGTON, Mo. – The wife of a Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader has admitted to fatally shooting her husband.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Malissa Ancona pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse in the 2017 death of Frank Ancona Jr. She was sentenced to life in prison under a plea deal. Frank Ancona identified himself as an imperial wizard of the KKK.

Malissa Ancona initially reported her husband missing. She later claimed her son, Paul Jinkerson Jr., shot him while he was sleeping and after he had asked for a divorce. He faces the same charges as his mom.

But she said Friday that he had no role in the shooting. She said did help clean up the crime scene in a rural area of southeast Missouri and helped dump the body.