Track your steps in April with UHC’s ‘Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS –Dr. Kim Perry, chief medical officer with United Healthcare of Missouri, joins us with tips for reaching movement goals to improve health with their "Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes."

April is "Move More Month," and Perry along with the rest of United Healthcare urges Americans to commit themselves to better health. Health experts recommend a daily step-goal of 10,000 steps to improve physical and mental health.

Throughout April, St. Louisans have to opportunity to win prizes and raise up to $25,000 to reduce childhood obesity through the sweepstake. To start, people can sign the pledge at uhcwalkingmaps.com.

United Healthcare Motion® is a wearable walking device program that allows users to earn more than $1,000 a year in incentives for meeting their daily walking goals. They are trying to make it easier for people to calculate their steps with their virtual walking maps . In St. Louis, 10,000 steps can be 83 laps around the bases at Busch Stadium, walking up and down the stairs inside the gateway arch 4.5 times, a walking tour of downtown St. Louis, or walking alongside 180,000 toasted raviolis lined up end-to-end.

With recent funds from the sweepstake, United Healthcare donated $1,000, a treadmill, and 100 pedometers to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.

Walking tips:

1. Think fit (frequency, intensity, and tenacity)

2. Find friends to walk with

3. Walk with a wearable device to track your movement