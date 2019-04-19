Way of the Cross brought to life for hundreds at National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Today is Good Friday when Christians mark the crucifixion and death of Jesus. A metro-east landmark is holding its annual pre-Easter tradition of the Way of the Cross.

Since 1958, the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows has hosted the devotional tradition, bringing pilgrims from across the bi-state region to Belleville.

With actors and liturgists, the 13 Stations of the Cross were brought to life for the gathered crowd.

Our Lady of the Snows will hold Easter services at 6:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. – outdoors if the weather allows. Additional Spanish language services will be held in the afternoon.

