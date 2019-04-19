Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, April 20-21, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, 2019 – Easter Weekend

NHL Western Conference Quarterfinals: Blues vs. Jets

Date: Saturday, April 13 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 6:00pm

Vs. Winnipeg Jets

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 20-21 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Game time: 1:15pm both days Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. New York Mets

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2019-04

Annual Pow Wow

Date: Saturday, April 20 Venue: Washington Univ. Athletic Complex Field House, University City, MO

Time: 10:00am-10:00pm Admission: Free

Hosted by the Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies at the Brown School, visitors and participants to enjoy dancing, singing, drumming, arts, crafts and food at a traditional social gathering for Native Americans from all different tribal backgrounds. Grand entries take place at Noon and 6 pm.

https://sites.wustl.edu/budercenter/2019-pow-wow/

Global Brew Spring Beer Fest

Date: Saturday, April 20 Venue: Edwardsville City Park, Edwardsville, IL

Time: Noon-9:00pm Admission: Free (Food for $)

Never fear, Spring Beer Fest is here and it is time to get outside! Everything you love about Spring Beer Fest is coming to Edwardsville City Park: delicious food, local vendors, live music, and as always, fantastic craft beer. The event is open to all ages but you must be 21 and up to enjoy alcoholic beverages. Leashed dogs are welcome.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2297612983817079/

Easter Concours d’Elegance show

Date: Sunday, April 21 Venue: Forest Park, St. Louis, MO

Time: 11:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

The Horseless Carriage Club was founded in 1944, it is one of the oldest surviving car clubs in the world. Their annual Easter Concours d’ Elegance car show includes everything from 100-year-old Ford Model T's to a 1959 Alfa Romeo Spider and 1970s Volkswagen buses.

http://hccmo.com/

Easter Sunday Brunch Cruise

Date: Sunday, April 21 Venue: St. Louis Riverfront

Time: 12:30pm-3:00pm Cost: $45 adults, $18/Kids 3-12 years

Relax and rejuvenate as you cruise the Mississippi on a charming riverboat. Indulge in a fully catered brunch buffet and uplifting beats of live Dixieland music. Reservations required.

https://www.gatewayarch.com/event/brunch-cruise-2019-04-21/2019-04-21/

Hunt For A Cure

Date: Saturday, April 20 Venue: Queeny Park, Manchester, MO

Time: 10:00am Family passes are $15 at the event

Join us in the search for a cure, and 80,000 eggs! The LLS Bunny will arrive via helicopter to greet all the children hunting. Egg-citing activities include appearances from your favorite nursery rhyme characters, face painting, a petting zoo and pony rides! Benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Gateway Chapter.

events.lls.org/pages/gat/HuntforaCure2019

Easter Egg-citement

Date: Saturday, April 20 Venue: Eckert’s Farm, Belleville, IL

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm

Egg Hunts are $12/child

Easter Bunny photos can be purchased for $10 each.

Hop on down the bunny trail and fill your basket with fun! Eckert’s Annual Egg Hunt, baby chicks & bunnies, face painting, the Easter Bunny, plant a seed and savor a yummy Easter treat. Easter Egg Hunts, the largest in Southwestern Illinois, will take place at 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, 12 pm, 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm.

https://www.eckerts.com/calendar-of-events

Easter Egg Hunt at Berra Park

Date: Sunday, April 21 Venue: Berra Park, The Hill, St. Louis, MO

Time: 11:00am

https://www.hillstl.org/event/easter-egg-hunt-at-berra-park-2/