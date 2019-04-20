× A Missouri bill would change the deadline to file lawsuits against defective or harmful products

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Missouri bill would change the deadline to file lawsuits against defective or harmful products.

House members voted 102-50 on Thursday in favor of limiting lawsuits to 15 years after a product is bought or leased, with some exceptions.

Current law starts the clock at 5 years after an injury or other damage occurs.

The measure is part of a broader push to limit lawsuits in the state. Proponents argue it will improve the business climate by cutting down on frivolous lawsuits.

Primarily Democratic opponents in the House criticized the proposal as limiting consumers’ access to the courts if they are injured by a defective vehicle, furnace or other product that might take more than 15 years to malfunction.